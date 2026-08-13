Mumbai: Final Link Of SCLR Opens; End-To-End Signal-free East–West Connectivity, Travel Time Reduced By Up To 35 Mins

Mumbai: Final Link Of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Opens, Set To Cut Travel Time Between BKC & WEH By Up To 35 Minutes |

Mumbai: The long-awaited final stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) is now open to the public, completing the integrated 10.30-km SCLR network between the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH).

According to reports, the 1.40-km Bharat Nagar Road (University Area)–Vakola Junction Elevated Corridor, built under SCLR Extension Phase II, marks the final and critical link in the network, which has been developed progressively since the original SCLR was opened.

Mumbai Moves Forward!



The final link of the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road is now open, completing the integrated 10.30-km SCLR network between the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway.



The 1.40-km Bharat Nagar Road (University Area)–Vakola Junction Elevated… pic.twitter.com/8vlHvxvHX3 — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) August 13, 2026

Signal-free east-west connectivity

With the Phase I extensions and completion of Phase II, the SCLR network now provides end-to-end, signal-free east–west connectivity across the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Santacruz, Chembur, Kalina, Mumbai University, Tilak Nagar, Kapadia Nagar and Kurla.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the newly opened elevated corridor establishes seamless two-way connectivity between BKC and the WEH. Traffic from BKC will merge directly with the SCLR cable-stayed bridge, while traffic from the WEH will move from the existing Vakola Flyover onto the new elevated corridor.

Travel time to reduce

According to the MMRDA, the extension is expected to reduce travel time by up to 35 minutes. The completed network will allow motorists to bypass Kalina, Vakola and Kalanagar, while also reducing travel time on key routes. The project has further strengthened connectivity to BKC, Mumbai University, Mumbai International Airport, major commercial hubs and surrounding residential areas.

Corridor expected to ease congestion

The fully operational corridor is expected to ease congestion on several of Mumbai's key arterial roads while improving commuter convenience, road safety and overall travel efficiency. It is also expected to help reduce fuel consumption, vehicle operating costs and vehicular emissions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in