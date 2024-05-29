Mumbai: Film Director Siddharth Jena Duped Of ₹1.50 Crore In Goa Land Scam, Case Filed |

Mumbai: Film director Siddharth Jena, 50, was duped of around Rs 1.50 crore by 10 persons promising profitable returns from investing in land and flats in Goa. A case has been filed at Bangur Nagar police station for alleged cheating.

Jena and his wife Ritu, residents of Goregaon West, were introduced to “reliable real estate agent” Vikramdev Malhotra in November 2020 and were shown properties on a website. Jena selected a plot in North Goa for Rs 84 lakh and made an initial payment of Rs 25,000. He later issued cheques of Rs 10 lakh.

In March 2021, Malhotra persuaded Jena to buy more plots, assuring him that the land’s value would triple. Jena paid Rs 48.50 lakh through bank transfers and cash, and Rs 91 lakh to Malhotra’s bank account. He also transferred Rs 7.5 lakh intended for his son’s education, which Malhotra eventually returned.

For two years, Malhotra delayed transferring the land to Jena’s name and didn’t return the money. When a cheque from Malhotra bounced in July 2023, Jena filed a complaint. The other accused allegedly pretended to be landowners and assisted Malhotra in the fraud.