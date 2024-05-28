Mira Bhayandar: 28-Year-Old Imposter Held For Duping Mobile Dealer Of ₹1.60 Lakh Using Fake Payment Screenshots | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Valiv police have arrested a 28-year-old imposter who duped traders by showing screen shots of fake bank transfers after making purchases. The accused identified as-Faisal Abul Hassan Shaikh who turned out to be habitual offender had recently duped a mobile dealer in Vasai to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh by purchasing a high-end mobile phone.

In his complaint to the police, the mobile dealer-Mahendra Kumar Purohit who runs Mahalaxmi Mobile and Electronics near the Range-Naka area of Vasai (east) stated that an unidentified man walked into his shop and intended to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z-fold mobile phone worth Rs.1.60 lakh.

The accused asked for bank account details from Purohit and showed him the screenshot of the message claiming to have sent Rs. 1.10 lakh through National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT). The accused hurriedly left the shop after handing over a cheque of Rs.50,000 towards the balance amount.

However, when Purohit checked his account he was shocked to learn that no such amount had been credited. Moreover, the cheque also turned out to be dud, following which Purohit registered a complaint at the Valiv police station.

After going through the modus operandi used by such offenders, the police team ascertained the identity of the suspect and apprehended him from the Bhoidapada area of Vasai (east). The police recovered the mobile phone from the possession of the accused who has been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

During arrest, the police team stumbled upon a bag found to be in the possession of the accused. Upon checking the contents, they were stunned to find uniforms, emblems and other accessories normally used by an officer of police inspector rank.

The contents include- three uniforms of a police inspector, one peak cap, three round beret caps, round cap bearing the emblem of the Mumbai police, one handcuff, red belt with steel buckle, air-gun, identity card and fake appointment letters for the police constable posts. The police strongly suspect that the accused may have used the police gear for impersonation to commit crimes.