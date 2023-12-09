Mumbai: Fetus Of Baby Girl Found Inside Plastic Bag Alongside Garbage In LTMG Hospital Premises; Investigation Underway | Freepik / Representational Image

Staffers at the civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) hospital in Sion spotted the fetus of a baby girl dumped in a garbage inside the hospital premises on Friday afternoon. However, the hospital authorities will be conducting internal investigations. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against an unknown person at Sion hospital.

Dead fetus found tied in plastic bag by sanitation workers

According to information from the police, the fetus was tied in a plastic bag and thrown into the garbage. “On Friday afternoon, the fetus was found when the sanitation workers were removing the garbage. Following this, it was taken to the hospital, where it was declared brought dead by the doctors. However, we have registered a case against unknown persons, and the investigation is underway,” said a police official.

Previous similar incident

Meanwhile, KEM hospital reported a similar incident in 2019 where an aborted fetus was half-eaten by a cat and was dragging from the biomedical waste room. Following this, the police registered an accidental death report.