Mumbai: Prostitution Racket Busted In Andheri Hotel; Crime Branch Rescues 12-Year-Old Minor, Slaps POCSO Charges On Female Pimp & Manager | Photo: Representational Image

The crime branch has arrested two individuals while dismantling a prostitution racket operating in a hotel in Mumbai. The accused exploited minor girls for prostitution, and the police received information indicating the involvement of the hotel manager. Subsequently, a raid was conducted, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Details of the operation

Crime Branch Unit 10 received intelligence about a prostitution racket operating at the Silver Cloud Hotel in Andheri. The manager facilitated the provision of minor girls to customers visiting the hotel. Acting on this information, the police deployed an undercover officer who requested the services of a girl, resulting in the summoning of a minor.

Upon the arrival of the minor, the police conducted a raid, rescuing the minor girl. The arrested individuals in this case include a female pimp named Durga Singh (34) and Mohd Naved (24), the hotel manager. Singh was involved in providing minor girls.

The girl was 12 years old

Police Inspector Deepak Sawant, in charge of Unit 10, revealed that the age of the rescued minor girl was 12 years and 4 months. The woman also had a share in the money received from these activities.

Both suspects were apprehended, and the police recovered Rs 7,000 in cash and two mobile phones from them. Legal action has been initiated against the accused under sections 363 (A), 370 (A) (1), 372, and 34 of the IPC, as well as sections 4 and 5 related to women and immoral conduct, and sections 16, 17, and 18 of the POCSO Act.