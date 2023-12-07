Mumbai News: 2 Women Among 3 Booked For Sexual Assault On Friend's Minor Daughter In Kurla |

Mumbai: The Vinoba Bhave Nagar police in Kurla have registered a case against three people, including two women, for sexually assaulting a teenage girl when her mother, who is a nurse, was on night duty. The police said the victim has claimed that the incident dates back to 2021, when the accused, who are friends of her mother, came home and spiked her cold drink.

The police said that the victim was a 16-year-old secondary school student then and one of her mother’s friends used to come home to sleep over whenever she was on night duty. The friend would also order food online during the sleepover. After a few days, another friend of her mother’s also started coming over to sleep. The accused used to offer the ordered food and cold drink to the girl as well.

Victim Was Pressurised To Sleep With The Man Accused

She told the police that often after consuming the drink she felt intoxicated and slept immediately. During this time – the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic – the boyfriend of one of the two women also started visiting. One day when the girl woke up after one such night, she felt strange.

At that time, her mother was visiting her village for some work and the girl was preparing for her exams. The victim told in her statement to the police that both the women had also pressured her to sleep with the man but she refused.

A police officer said that the victim went into depression and was undergoing treatment for two years. She is now 18 years old and a case had been registered under various sections.