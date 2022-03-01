Mumbai: Female thief who dressed as male held from Andheri

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for theft in western suburbs, who dressed in men’s clothes and misguide the investigators. The accused stole cars along with her aide, parked along the road. The arrest was made by Sahar Police.

According to police, the accused, Puja Londe, a Chakala resident, was spotted checking the parked vehicles along the footpath to steal, by a driver, who was sleeping in his car. The driver immediately raised an alarm in a bid to stop Londe, but instead she pulled out a blade and put it in her mouth threatening to harm herself. The driver panicked. Taking advantage of the situation, Londe snatched his car’s key and fled from the spot.

The driver immediately approached Sahar Police and lodged a complaint. Based on the description provided by the driver, police nabbed the woman, who dressed as men while committing thefts, and later learnt that she was booked for theft and a robbery in Vile Parle and Santacruz police stations in 2018.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:22 PM IST