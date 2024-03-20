Mumbai: Female Passenger Assaults Security Guard During Boarding Check At Airport; Case Registered

Female Passenger Assaults Security Guard During Boarding Check At Airport; Case Registered | FPJ

Mumbai: On Tuesday evening, Sahar police filed a case against a 28-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar for assaulting security personnel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and attempting to bypass the security cordon without authorization.

As per police reports, Rituparna Sahu, the accused, was scheduled to board a flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar at approximately 6 pm. At the time of the incident, around 3 pm, she was within the security perimeter at the search booth. Upon passing through the metal detector, an alarm sounded, prompting authorities to request her to remove her shoes.

Rather than cooperating with the female officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), she began causing a disturbance and demanded to be released without undergoing any checks. Despite our explanation that security were simply ensuring personal safety, Sahu attempted to bypass the holding area by pushing the security personnel.

Following this, Sahu began assaulting the female CISF officer. Despite the arrival of additional security officials to restrain her, she continued to behave belligerently towards them. After a concerted effort, the officers successfully brought the situation under control and proceeded to take the accused into custody.

After taking the statements of all the concerned officers in this matter, Sahar Police has registered a case against the accused under sections 186, 353 and 504. A Sahar police official said the police are now examining the CCTV footage of the spot to ascertain the exact sequence of events before taking further action against the accused.