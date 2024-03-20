Mumbai Airport Customs officials Seize Smuggled Gold Worth ₹1.7 Crore In 8 Different Cases | SOMENDRA

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials in eight different cases on March 17 & 20 have seized over 3.02 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 1.76 crore, 04 iPhones and Foreign Currency (1,18,350 US Dollars). In the first case, an Indian national, travelling from Dammam to Mumbai was intercepted and six gold rods weighing 1292 grams (net) were found concealed in a tool box kept in a check-in bag. In the next case, two Indian nationals, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai were intercepted and two gold chains weighing 750 grams (net) was found concealed on the body of the passengers.

Details of the third case

According to the Customs, in the third case, two Indian nationals, travelling from Kuwait to Mumbai were intercepted and gold jewellery weighing 370 grams (net) was found concealed on the body of the passengers. In another case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and two gold chains weighing 240 grams (net) were found concealed in the sandals worn by the passenger. "An Indian national, travelling from Sharjah to Mumbai was intercepted and gold dust in wax weighing 195 grams (net and 04 iPhones were recovered. Gold dust was found concealed in the inner garments and iPhones were found concealed in the trousers worn by the passenger," said a Customs official.

The sixth case

In the sixth case, an Indian national, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and gold wire rhodium plated weighing 178 grams (net) was found concealed in hand blenders and a toy car kept in a check-in bag. "In the last two cases, three Indian nationals, planning to travel from Mumbai to Dubai were detected by CISF during their departure across two different cases and some foreign currency was detected in their cabin bag. The passengers were handed over to Customs officers and on further investigation, Foreign Currency collectively (118350 USD) was found concealed in their cabin bag," the official said.