Mumbai: Father held from Delhi for kidnapping 7-month-old baby

The Nagpada police have recently rescued a 7-month-old boy from Delhi after he was allegedly kidnapped by his 'father', the police have arrested the child's father who claimed that the mother, who is a waitress at a local bar, could not give a good life to the child, which is why he resorted to kidnapping.

According to the Nagpada police, the 27-year-old complainant, around 3 years ago met the accused (name withheld), a garment trader from Uttar Pradesh who frequently travelled to Mumbai.

Over the period, the duo fell in love and established a romantic relationship, wherein the woman reportedly got pregnant and gave birth to a boy seven months ago. She had informed this development to the accused, claiming that he was the child's father, said police.

In the third week of November, the accused came to Mumbai, and when the child's mother had gone out for work, he took the baby on the pretext of a walk and escaped.

After returning from work, the mother tried everything she could to bring back her baby but in vain, a day later, she decided to approach the police.

The Nagpada police tried to convince the man to return the child but their efforts did not yield any results, finally, the police registered an offence of kidnapping.

Soon, a police team left for Uttar Pradesh, initially, the accused was believed to be in Muzaffarnagar, however, he continued to change his locations before he was finally nabbed from Delhi.

The police brought both the child and the accused to Mumbai, and the former was handed over to his mother while the latter was produced before the court which released him on bail.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that the child's mother is a waitress at a bar and could not raise the child properly which is why he kidnapped the baby.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:23 PM IST