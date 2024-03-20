 Mumbai Family Assault Case: 2 Arrested, 4 Booked For Attacking Dindoshi Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Family Assault Case: 2 Arrested, 4 Booked For Attacking Dindoshi Police

Mumbai Family Assault Case: 2 Arrested, 4 Booked For Attacking Dindoshi Police

Based on the complaint of assistant police inspector Nitin Savane, the family has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 03:23 PM IST
article-image

Four of a family have been booked and two of them arrested for allegedly assaulting the Dindoshi police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties while arguing about a case of outraging a woman’s modesty. The quartet has been identified as Vasant Kale, 70,and his children Rahul, Sunny and Nisha.

Rahul and Sunny have been arrested for the assault on cops. According to the FIR, the incident took place on Monday evening when a woman lodged a case against Rahul and Sunny under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (criminal force to a woman with in-tent to outrage her modesty). Subsequently, the family arrived at the police station and started abusing and threatening the cops.

Read Also
Woman Held For Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Boy In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
article-image

When a cop tried to calm them, Vasant Kale allegedly assaulted the officer.The drama took a new turn when Sunny attempted suicide by trying to consumer at poison, while Nisha accused the cops of forcing her brother to resort to the extreme step. The police stopped Sunny just in the nick of time, but one of the accused clawed the neck of a cop, resulting in minor in-juries. Based on the complaint of assistant police inspector Nitin Savane, the family has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 332(causing hurt to deter public servants from their duty), 34(common intention), 353(criminal force to deter public servants from dis-charge of their duties), 504(breach of peace) and 506(criminal intimidation)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Family Assault Case: 2 Arrested, 4 Booked For Attacking Dindoshi Police

Mumbai Family Assault Case: 2 Arrested, 4 Booked For Attacking Dindoshi Police

Maharashtra IAS Transfers: Election Commission Initiates Much-Awaited Shake-Up For Impartiality...

Maharashtra IAS Transfers: Election Commission Initiates Much-Awaited Shake-Up For Impartiality...

Injustice in Parel: The Struggle of an Innocent Woman Against Political Power

Injustice in Parel: The Struggle of an Innocent Woman Against Political Power

Dolphin Tanki: Salaam Bombay Foundation Helps 20 Entrepreneurs With Financial Aid Of ₹8 Lakh To...

Dolphin Tanki: Salaam Bombay Foundation Helps 20 Entrepreneurs With Financial Aid Of ₹8 Lakh To...

Mumbai Airport Expands Summer Flight Operations By 8%; Check Details Here

Mumbai Airport Expands Summer Flight Operations By 8%; Check Details Here