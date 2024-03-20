Mumbai Family Assault Case: 2 Arrested, 4 Booked For Attacking Dindoshi Police

Four of a family have been booked and two of them arrested for allegedly assaulting the Dindoshi police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties while arguing about a case of outraging a woman’s modesty. The quartet has been identified as Vasant Kale, 70,and his children Rahul, Sunny and Nisha.

Rahul and Sunny have been arrested for the assault on cops. According to the FIR, the incident took place on Monday evening when a woman lodged a case against Rahul and Sunny under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (criminal force to a woman with in-tent to outrage her modesty). Subsequently, the family arrived at the police station and started abusing and threatening the cops.

When a cop tried to calm them, Vasant Kale allegedly assaulted the officer.The drama took a new turn when Sunny attempted suicide by trying to consumer at poison, while Nisha accused the cops of forcing her brother to resort to the extreme step. The police stopped Sunny just in the nick of time, but one of the accused clawed the neck of a cop, resulting in minor in-juries. Based on the complaint of assistant police inspector Nitin Savane, the family has been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 332(causing hurt to deter public servants from their duty), 34(common intention), 353(criminal force to deter public servants from dis-charge of their duties), 504(breach of peace) and 506(criminal intimidation)