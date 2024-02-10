Mumbai: False FIRs Likely Provoked Mauris To Open Fire At Former Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader, Claims Family

File

Amid the ongoing controversy of the Shiv Sena UBT leader's murder where many revelations are happening day after day it was also rumored that Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha had clashes and were trying to patch things up during FB live stream . As two FIRs were launched against Mauris Norohona, he felt humiliated claims Noronha family. Allegedly, the two FIRs including one having rape charges were registered against him on request by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. The family also claimed that Ghosalkar allegedly interfered with the US Embassy to prohibit Noronha from working in the US, which adversely affected Noronha's business.

Though his Noronha family didn't view it as a serious danger, when Mauris frequently expressed his intention to 'teach Ghosalkar a lesson,' feeling confined and ignored. In his 40s, Noronha has left behind a 10-year-old daughter and his wife Sareena. In US, Mauris ran a business and was also a poker player.

Allegations And FIRs Lead To Grudge

Accoridng to reports, after a woman accused Noronha of rape, blackmail, and cheating in 2022, he was arrested and spent a short time in jail. This put him in serious legal struggle. The claims of rape were strongly opposed by his family, who stated they were untrue. In the same year, Tejaswi, Ghosalkar's wife, filed a complaint against Noronha for allegedly making derogatory statements about her on Facebook Live. Sareena said of her spouse was quick to anger type of person and would not easily loose grudges on people.

Their daughter was left alone at home when the horrible events occurred as Sareena was away at work. When she eventually found out that her husband had been engaged in Ghosalkar's shooting and that he had ultimately committed suicide, she was taken aback. Her mother ran to comfort her upset granddaughter. Sareena also claimed that she didn't know where Noronha got the murder weapon from and that, before the incident, he hadn't told anyone at home about his plans.

Mauris Noronha's Funeral Amid Controversy

According to media reports, barely 15 people attended the final rites of Mauris Noronha. Because of his reputation for lending a helpful hand to everyone, Noronha was dubbed a "Covid warrior" throughout the pandemic. However, only his wife Serena, his 11-year-old daughter, his immediate family, and a few neighbors from IC Colony showed up for his final rites on Friday at a cemetery in Mahalaxmi.

Serena added that they chose to bury Noronha in Mahalaxmi Cemetery, where the family owned graves, after the police and the local church in Borivali asked them not to perform his last rites in IC Colony because of a potential law-and-order issue. Serena remarked, "What better place to put him to rest."

Although, thousands of people gathered to attend the last rites of the former Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar who was shot dead by Mauris Noronha.