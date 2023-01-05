Mumbai: Fake CBI officer 'searches' lodges in Ghatkopar to demand bribes, held

The fake CBI officer, Deepak More, was arrested by the city police | Sourced Photo

The Ghatkopar police have arrested a 24-year-old man who impersonated a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and conducted 'searches' at local bars, lodges, and hotels as part of the inspection.

On Monday, Rinku Maiti, residing in a lodge located near Ghatkopar railway station, told the police that the suspect approached him claiming to be a CBI officer and started demanding documents for 'verification' purposes.

Apparently, he did the same with other guests at the lodge. The lodge owner found this suspicious and alerted the Ghatkopar police who reached the spot immediately.

“He was going around the lodge asking guests for their Aadhar cards, passports and other documents for verification. In case someone failed to have a certain document, he would ask them for money (as a bribe),” senior police inspector Sanjay Dahake said.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Chandrasen More (24), a resident of Mankhurd. A case has been registered against More under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 170 (punishment for personating a public servant), among others of the Indian Penal Code.