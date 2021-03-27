Mumbai: Factory of tobacco hukka busted in Sewri, flavours of worth Rs 17 lakh seized

The CB Control unit of the Economic Offences Wing busted a factory of scented tobacco hookah from Sewri on Friday. During the raid different types of tobacco flavours used in hookah worth over Rs 17 lakh have been seized. It's owner Mustafa Fakrudin Chitalwala, 41 has been arrested during the raid.
Acting on a specific information received by police inspector Nitin Patil, a team from CB Control unit raided the factory located at Darukhana, Mazgaon on Friday evening. According to the officials, at the factory tobacco flavoured hookah was being manufactured and sold. The factory was reportedly operational since last two years. During the raid different types of tobacco flavours used in hookah worth Rs 17.23 lakh have been seized.
According to the officials, hookah is not banned in the state however tobacco hookah is prohibited.
Following the seizure, a special LAC was registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.
Chitawala along with the seized material were handed over to Sewri police station for further investigation.
