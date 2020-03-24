Mumbai faces huge traffic jams at entry points during lockdown

Hours after the Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more thanfour people at any place was imposed in the state, traffic jams wereseen at the entry points of the city on Monday morning.

The Mumbai police had barricaded the toll plazas at Mulund and Dahisar. ID card were checked and commuters were also asked their reason for entering the city.

"Most of them were saying they are resident of Mumbai while the other were saying they were going to Navi Mumbai via Airoli," said an officer posted at Mulund check post. Soon after the barricades were removed, the traffic was cleared.