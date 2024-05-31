Mumbai: EXIM Company Owner Booked In ₹1.39 Crore Cheating Case

Mumbai Police | X/ Mumbai Police

Pydhonie police have booked the owner of an export / import firm for allegedly cheating a jewellery-maker businessman out of Rs1.39 crore.

Juzar Anguthiwala, owner of Al-Hind Import and Export, for allegedly took material from Ankur Antala and did not pay for them. Antala filed a case against him on Wednesday. According to the police report, Antala operates an imitation jewellery business in Rajkot known as Prachi Imitation Company.

Since 2016, Prachi Imitation Company has been supplying jewellery to Al-Hind Import and Export, which is located on AE Patel Marg in Pydhonie. Anguthiwala had been regularly paying Antala for the materials, earning his trust.

As a result, Antala supplied materials from his own company and from another company to Anguthiwala. However, after a few months, Anguthiwala stopped paying Antala, leading to an outstanding amount in crores. Antala met with Anguthiwala to request payment but to no avail. Subsequently, Antala sent a legal notice to Anguthiwala regarding the Rs1.39 crore owed but received no response.

Antala discovered that Anguthiwala sold the jewellery to other companies and received payments for them but did not settle his dues with Antala. In November 2023, when Antala contacted Anguthiwala, he was verbally abused and told to send a notice. Ultimately, Antala filed a case against Anguthiwala under Indian Penal Code sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by merchant) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty).