Mumbai: EXIM Bank Manager Shipra Pandey Files FIR Against Husband, In-Laws For Alleged Assault | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Malabar Hill police have recorded the statements of all the six accused, including the husband, in connection with the alleged physical assault and mentral torture of EXIM bank manager, Shipra Pandey. Ms Pandey has filed an FIR against her husband Pravin Pandey and in-laws at the Malabar Hill police station, alleging physical assault and mental torture for money.

According to the FIR, Shipra and Praveen married in 2013 and were living in an apartment next to her in-laws in Khargar. After five months, Pravin and his family allegedly asked her to borrow money from her father for business purposes. Shipra used to pay the amount from her salary to save her father from any distress. Pravin allegedly physically assaulted her for refusing to borrow money from her father, and her in-laws abused her and encouraged his behavior.

After three years of marriage, Pravin and his family were pressuring Shipra to have a child; despite her lack of readiness, she gave in to the pressure of her husband and in-laws.

When Shipra was pregnant in February 2016, Pravin quit his job in March and started drinking excessively and physically assaulting her almost every day, Ms Pandey has told the police. Shipra was forced to pay Pravin's friend Vikas Jaiswal ten lakh rupees in September 2016 in order to invest in business.

In 2017 Shipra left her house along with her child and started staying in Malabar Hill in her bank's quarters where she resides currently. Pravin also allegedly threatened her at her workplace.

FIR has been registered on several family members including Pravin Pandey, Surendra Pandey (Father-in-law), Indu Pandey (Mother-in-law) and Piyush Pandey (brother-in-law), Abha Pandey, Tapti Pandey (sister-in-laws). IPC section 323, 34, 498(a), 504, 506 has been imposed on everyone. The police have issued a 41 A notice under the CrPC to all of the accused, and an investigation is underway.