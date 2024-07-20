Mumbai: Ex-Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid Addresses Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Amid Ongoing Scrutiny |

Mumbai: After a long hiatus, ex-Commissioner of Police for Mumbai Railway (GRP) IPS officer Quaiser Khalid spoke to the Free Press Journal on Friday, detailing the events during his tenure as commissioner. Khalid is under scrutiny for approving the tender for the Ghatkopar illegal hoarding that collapsed on May 13, killing 17 and injuring 81.

The collapse occurred at a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) petrol pump on Ghatkopar railway police land, at the Eastern Express Highway. In 2020, then-commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar signed a memorandum of understanding with BPCL, including plans for a hoarding on the premises. During BPCL's process of acquiring permissions, Sengaonkar was transferred, and Khalid took over in February 2021. BPCL then called for tenders for the “installation and operation of the hoarding,” awarding the contract to QUICOM Brand Solutions LLP after bidding.

Due to payment issues, QUICOM withdrew, and Ego Media Ltd took over, becoming the owner of the hoarding that later collapsed. The Crime Branch investigation noted abnormalities beginning at this point.

Khalid stated that Ego Media successfully bid for three hoardings on the same plot and submitted a fresh application for a fourth hoarding in November 2022. He explained, “In view of the 2016 government directive, an order can be repeated on the same terms and conditions if it has been done through competitive bidding, is within six months of the original order, and is of a smaller volume.

Ego Media was permitted to operate the fourth hoarding, with a maximum size of up to 200 square feet, as the first three were 80 feet by 80 feet.” He added that this permission was granted considering local soil and climatic conditions and the proximity of the petrol pump, as prescribed by BPCL. The terms and conditions stipulated that the size of the hoarding should be between 80 to 200 square feet.

Khalid further mentioned that as per the office of CP GRP (Mumbai) dated December 2021, the responsibilities of the successful bidder include, condition number 8: “You shall be solely responsible for the structural stability of the display board. You’ll be responsible for maintaining the structure in good condition and any loss or damage arising out of negligence. You’ll be responsible for this, especially considering the climatic conditions of the area.”

Lastly, Khalid noted that as his transfer was pending, he received an application from Ego Media (on December 19, 2022) regarding revised rentals if the board size increased to 33,600 square feet. Khalid refused to make a decision and directed the office to refer the matter to the incoming Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Shisve, for orders.