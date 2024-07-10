 Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Urges Railways To Boost Women's Compartments And Local Train Frequency Before Union Budget
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Urges Railways To Boost Women's Compartments And Local Train Frequency Before Union Budget

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Urges Railways To Boost Women's Compartments And Local Train Frequency Before Union Budget

As the union finance minister is set to table the annual union budget on July 23, Shetty, former MP from Mumbai North constituency for two-terms, wrote to union railway minister Ashvini Vaishnav requesting an increase in women’s compartments in the Mumbai local trains and also increase the frequency.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Former member of parliament Gopal Shetty |

Mumbai: Former member of parliament Gopal Shetty has written to the union minister of railways to increase the women’s compartment in the local train services of Mumbai before the union budget. The former parliamentarian has also demanded allocation of funds in the budget to increase the city’s suburban local train services citing overcrowding and safety.

As the union finance minister is set to table the annual union budget on July 23, Shetty, former MP from Mumbai North constituency for two-terms, wrote to union railway minister Ashvini Vaishnav requesting an increase in women’s compartments in the Mumbai local trains and also increase the frequency. In the letter dated July 9, Shetty mentioned that Mumbai locals form a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of the daily commuters, but overcrowding and lack of adequate features have made the service unsafe for women, despite the availability of designated services.

Shetty requested the railway minister to take action on this matter and make a relevant announcement before the upcoming budget speech by the finance minister. He also suggested allocation of funds for this cause and said that it would be a significant step towards enhancing the safety and convenience of female commuters.

The former parliamentarian suggested that with the increase in the number of working women, it is imperative to make Mumbai's locals safer and more accessible for female passengers. He also claimed that there is an immediate need to run extra trains and provide sufficient compartments exclusively for women. Shetty had also addressed the letter to former union railway minister and current Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal in June, September and October 2020.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Kandivali Residents To Get Relief From Traffic Congestion At Akurli Subway After MP...
article-image

“The Railways should take immediate corrective action to increase the number of ladies' trains and compartments for women travellers. By starting more Mumbai local trains for ladies and increasing the frequency of these trains, we can ensure a safer and more comfortable journey for all women commuters,” Shetty added.

Shetty also mentioned about a signature campaign started by women commuters advocating for an increase in the frequency of local trains and compartments designated for ladies. He claimed that it highlights the urgency and widespread support for this issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Urges Railways To Boost Women's Compartments And Local Train Frequency...

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Urges Railways To Boost Women's Compartments And Local Train Frequency...

Aaditya Thackeray Seeks 'Bulldozer Justice' In BMW Hit-And-Run Case, Meets Victim's Kin; VIDEO

Aaditya Thackeray Seeks 'Bulldozer Justice' In BMW Hit-And-Run Case, Meets Victim's Kin; VIDEO

Mira-Bhayandar: Govt. Hospital Anesthetist Show-Caused For Private Practice; MLA Geeta Jain Calls...

Mira-Bhayandar: Govt. Hospital Anesthetist Show-Caused For Private Practice; MLA Geeta Jain Calls...

Western Railway Collects Over ₹52 Crore As Fines During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In...

Western Railway Collects Over ₹52 Crore As Fines During Intensive Ticket Checking Drives In...

Bombay HC Directs Patanjali To Deposit ₹50 Lakh For Alleged Breach Of 2023 Interim Order

Bombay HC Directs Patanjali To Deposit ₹50 Lakh For Alleged Breach Of 2023 Interim Order