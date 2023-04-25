 Mumbai: Ex-boyfriend booked for abetting minor’s suicide
The police have detained the boy and are questioning him.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Mumbai: Ex-boyfriend booked for abetting minor's suicide

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl died by suicide on Sunday night by jumping from the terrace of a building at BDD chawl. The NM Joshi Marg police have booked her former boyfriend in the case.

Officers said the girl left with her younger sister on Sunday night to meet her friend. However, the two had a spat, following which he slapped her and threatened to kill her and her uncle. He also showed her private photos and videos, threatening to make them viral. An hour later, the girl jumped and took her life. The police have detained the boy and are questioning him.

