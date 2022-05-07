Mumbai: Ex-BJP councillor writes to BMC, seeks action against illegal parking and encroachment on playground in Lower Parel

Expressing concern over the bid of “usurping playground land” near Phoenix mill in Lower Parel, ex-BJP councillor, Vinod Mishra, has written a letter to BMC additional commissioner (City) as well as deputy commissioner (Garden).

Citing instances of illegal parking and encroachment on the playground, he requested the BMC to take action against the same, and foil the land usurping plan.

There is urban land number 141 near Phoenix mill, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel and the said area also falls under Worli assembly constituency, the letter stated, while asserting that the land is reserved for a playground. “However, it has been observed that encroachment and illegal parking have been done on the same plot,” it read.

Urging the officials to “seriously” look into the matter, Mishra sought a written report which details the action taken against encroachers. While speaking to the FPJ, he said, "Because of rapid urbanisation, very few playgrounds are remaining in Mumbai. During the regime of Shiv Sena, even footpaths and roads are encroached. My request is to senior BMC officers and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray to save this land where children play."

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:59 PM IST