Mumbai EV Push: BJP Corporator Hetal Gala Urges BMC To Establish Citywide Public Charging Station Network | X / @hetalgalabjp & file pic

Mumbai: Amid the rising number of electric vehicles (EV) in Mumbai, BJP corporator and Market and Gardens Committee chairperson Hetal Gala has urged the BMC to establish a network of public EV charging stations across the city.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Gala proposed launching the initiative in Santacruz (West)'s Ward 97 before expanding it citywide, citing the BMC's EV policy of December 2021.

Citing the growing number of EVs and the shortage of charging infrastructure, Gala has proposed a citywide network of public charging stations, particularly for residents without private parking.

The proposal suggests setting up charging points at public parking lots, dead-end roads and other suitable locations through public or private operators, with a phased rollout beginning in Santacruz (West).

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It envisages up to two charging points per parking location initially, with plans to extend the infrastructure beyond parking lots to roadside spaces across the city.

A key feature of the proposal is that the entire cost of setting up the charging stations—including infrastructure, structural modifications and capital investment—will be borne by the service providers, placing no financial burden on the BMC. Instead, the civic body is expected to earn revenue of 70 paise per unit of electricity consumed.

The proposal also mandates obtaining no-objection certificates from the Chief Fire Officer and the Chief Engineer of the Mechanical and Electrical Department before any charging station becomes operational.

Gala has further urged civic officials from the ward, traffic and estate departments to conduct joint site inspections with interested service providers to expedite implementation.