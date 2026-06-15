BEST Begins Major Cable Replacement Work In South Mumbai After Prolonged Power Outages | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major effort to prevent recurring power failures in South Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has started emergency cable replacement and power infrastructure strengthening work between Churchgate and Marine Lines stations. The project comes after a series of prolonged outages earlier this month that left thousands of consumers without electricity for several hours.

BEST engineers began trenching work on Monday to lay new 33 kV underground power cables and replace aging lines that have been in service since the late 1980s. The new cables, stretching around 3-4 km, are being installed through protective ducts beneath railway tracks and at depths ranging from 8 to 15 feet. The deepest section will pass below Marine Lines railway station on Western Railway.

According to BEST officials, the project was necessitated after two underground cable faults triggered major power disruptions in Girgaon, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Opera House and nearby areas. On June 1, a fault in one cable forced engineers to shift the electrical load to another line, which also failed, resulting in a large-scale outage affecting nearly 50,000 consumers. Officials said the damaged cable was located beneath railway tracks, making fault detection and repairs extremely difficult.

“The only practical solution was to remove and replace the old cable. These lines are more than three decades old and require permanent upgrading,” a BEST official said.

The work involves complex engineering challenges as the high-voltage cables are buried much deeper than conventional utility lines. BEST has also sought permissions from Western Railway and coordinated with civic and traffic authorities for the project. Officials expect the cable replacement work to be completed within this week.

The upgrade is expected to provide a more reliable power supply to around 20,000-25,000 consumers who have faced repeated outages in recent weeks. BEST has also sanctioned ₹20 crore for the Girgaon-Malabar Hill power modernisation project, which includes strengthening the 33 kV network and setting up two new electric vehicle charging stations.

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