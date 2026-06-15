Mumbai: BEST Claims ₹40 Crore Revenue Loss Due To Metro Project Constructions; Seeks Accountability | File Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai electric supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has reportedly incurred losses amounting to nearly Rs.40 Crore as a result of infrastructure work linked to metro rail projects being executed across Mumbai. The issue has been brought to the forefront by BEST Committee member Dr Nitin Nandgaonkar, who has demanded a detailed assessment of the financial impact and accountability for the losses suffered by the undertaking.

According to a report by Sakal Media, the removal of numerous BEST bus shelters to make way for Metro construction has severely affected one of the undertaking's key non-fare revenue streams. A significant number of these shelters carried commercial advertisements that generated steady income for BEST. With many of the structures either relocated or demolished, the undertaking has allegedly witnessed a sharp decline in earnings from advertising rights.

The committee member has claimed that several of the affected bus shelters were covered under advertising agreements extending for two to three years. The premature removal of these locations reportedly disrupted existing contracts, forcing cancellations and resulting in financial losses for the transport body.

In a proposal submitted to the Secretariat Department on May 25, 2026, Nandgaonkar sought complete details regarding the extent of the losses and the circumstances that led to them, reported Sakal Media. He has alleged that Metro authorities undertook work at several locations without adequately informing BEST in advance, creating operational and financial complications.

Apart from the impact on advertisement revenue, Nandgaonkar has also raised concerns over damage caused to utility infrastructure associated with bus shelters. He alleged that various service lines, ducts and pipelines situated beneath several bus stop locations were affected during construction activities, adding to the financial burden currently faced by the undertaking.

Questioning the coordination between the agencies involved, he stated that BEST was not provided with sufficient information regarding the proposed actions at many locations. According to him, the lack of communication and planning has contributed directly to the losses now being reported.

The proposal submitted by Nandgaonkar calls for a comprehensive review of the matter by the administration. He has urged officials to place a detailed report before the BEST Committee and has sought immediate steps to recover the financial losses from the Metro authorities responsible for the work.

No official response has yet been issued by the BEST administration regarding the allegations. However, Nandgaonkar has indicated that the matter will be raised during the next BEST Committee meeting, where he intends to seek answers from the administration over the losses and the handling of the issue.

The controversy emerges at a time when BEST continues to face financial pressures and is exploring various measures to strengthen its revenue position amid growing operational challenges.

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