Mumbai: BMC Puts ₹1,000 Crore BEST Bailout On Hold As Corporators Seek Accountability And Revival Plan

Mumbai corporators debate a proposed ₹1,000 crore grant for BEST while demanding financial accountability and a concrete revival roadmap | File Photo

Mumbai, June 12: The BMC's proposal to extend another Rs 1,000-crore lifeline to the cash-strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) undertaking for 2026-27 has been put on hold, with corporators across party lines demanding accountability before approving fresh funds.

Questioning another bailout despite years of civic support, corporators demanded clarity on fund utilisation and a credible revival roadmap for BEST. However, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said the state government is preparing a revival plan.

Concerns over finances and functioning

During the discussion, corporators across party lines raised concerns over BEST's functioning and finances. ShivSena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse said the civic grant was expected to help procure new buses and sought clarity on how the proposed Rs 1,000 crore would be spent.

Congress leader Ashraf Azmi flagged the shrinking BEST fleet and increasing reliance on wet-lease buses, alleging inadequate driver training had contributed to recent fatal accidents.

NCP corporator Dr Saeeda Khan demanded an audit of funds previously allocated by the BMC, while AIMIM corporator Jameer Kureshi demanded a probe into the causes of BEST's prolonged financial losses, questioning why employee dues remain unpaid despite substantial civic funding.

He also sought details of advertising revenue and depot redevelopment plans, and proposed a joint committee of Standing Committee members and BEST officials to prepare a roadmap for reviving the undertaking and pulling it out of its financial crisis.

Proposal on hold pending revival plan

Shinde said the proposal would be kept on hold and directed that either the BEST General Manager or a senior finance department official be present at the next meeting to respond to the concerns raised by corporators.

"BEST cannot be rescued through annual grants alone; it requires a concrete revival strategy," he said, adding that the state government has already initiated the process.

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Referring to a meeting held at Mantralaya on June 5 to discuss BEST's financial crisis, Shinde said a comprehensive action plan is currently being worked out and is expected to be finalised soon.

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