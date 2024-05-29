Mumbai: EOW Seizes Over 300 Fake Canon Products From Bora Bazar, Owner Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police seized over 300 counterfeit Canon products from the city’s Ballard Estate-based shop. The police have also arrested the owner of the shop for infringement of copyright.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police had raided Ketan Enterprises located in Bora Bazar Fort’s Ballard Estate and arrested Pravin Chamariya (31), the owner of Ketan Enterprises, on the basis of a complaint filed by Mangal Pandey of EIPR India Pvt. Ltd. The accused was allegedly involved in selling various counterfeit products of the Canon company.

As per the instruction of Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, EOW Mumbai, the staff of EOW and crime branch had raided the shop last week and seized 19 quantity of packed toner cartridge, 2 NPG 65 packed toner, 117 refilled toner, 41 outer toner cartridge, 85 holograms, 51 bubble pack, a lamination machine, a heating blower machine and a pasting gun.

A first information report was filed against Chamariya at the MRA Marg police station and he was booked under section 51 and 63 of the Copyright Act 1957 for infringement of copyright.