 Mumbai: EOW Seizes Over 300 Fake Canon Products From Bora Bazar, Owner Arrested
Mumbai Police had raided Ketan Enterprises located in Bora Bazar Fort’s Ballard Estate and arrested Pravin Chamariya (31), the owner of Ketan Enterprises, on the basis of a complaint filed by Mangal Pandey of EIPR India Pvt. Ltd.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: EOW Seizes Over 300 Fake Canon Products From Bora Bazar, Owner Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police seized over 300 counterfeit Canon products from the city’s Ballard Estate-based shop. The police have also arrested the owner of the shop for infringement of copyright.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police had raided Ketan Enterprises located in Bora Bazar Fort’s Ballard Estate and arrested Pravin Chamariya (31), the owner of Ketan Enterprises, on the basis of a complaint filed by Mangal Pandey of EIPR India Pvt. Ltd. The accused was allegedly involved in selling various counterfeit products of the Canon company.

