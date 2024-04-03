Mumbai: EOW Seizes Over 30 Bank Accounts Of Amber Dalal Arrested In Ponzi Scam

Amber Dalal | X

Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has seized more than 30 bank accounts of Chartered Accountant Amber Dalal, who was arrested for duping people through Ponzi scheme. The surprising thing is that the accused who committed a fraud of Rs 1000 crore has only Rs 20 lakh in his bank account. To find out what Amber did with the money invested by people, EOW is going to get a forensic audit report of all these bank accounts done.

According to information received from sources, Amber was taking money from people in the name of investment since 2010 and during this time he opened 3 bank accounts in the name of the company. Apart from this, the police has seized 30 more bank accounts of Amber. These bank accounts are in the name of Amber and his family members. Some of these accounts are with Amber's acquaintances and some are joint accounts. The police is checking the bank statements of all these bank accounts.

EOW has seized 3 flats and 3 expensive cars of Amber which includes the Oshiwara flat in which he lives. Amber also has a flat in an under construction building in Andheri. Amber has bought a land in Thane. Police investigation has found out that Amber has bought a house in Dehra, Dubai which is worth Rs 4.50 crore.

Amber Dalal's Investments And Missing Funds Investigated

Amber has paid Rs 3 crore to buy this house. A police officer said that Amber has also opened offices in the US and Dubai and many people there have also invested in Amber's company. Since the FIR was filed against Amber, many investors have been coming to the police with their complaints. One of these investors has claimed to the police that till November last year, Amber had about 1100 crore rupees in his bank accounts but suddenly the money disappeared from his account.

The investor told the police that someone from Amber's office told him that Amber had 1100 rupees in his account. An investor who had approached the police with a complaint told the FPJ journalist that he wants the ED to investigate the matter.

Amber Dalal Not Cooperating In The Investigation, Claims Police

Police sources said that Amber Dalal is not cooperating with the police in the investigation. Amber is trying to save himself. Amber told the police that he was investing the investors' money in the market and as long as he was getting profit, he gave the profit to the investors but when the money invested in the market started declining, he was not able to return the investors' money.

Amber Dalal, who duped hundreds of innocent investors including Bollywood celebrities through a Ponzi scheme, was arrested from Uttarakhand. A chartered accountant and investment consultant by profession, Amber Dalal ran a firm named Ritz Consultancy in Mumbai. Amber Dalal is accused of taking money from investors through a Ponzi scheme by promising high returns and then absconded with their money after giving initial returns.

Numerous Complaints Filed Against Amber Dalal By Investors

Till now, the number of investors who have filed complaints against Amber Dalal in EOW has reached 675 and the amount of alleged fraud has crossed the figure of Rs 400 crore. Amber Dalal used to run an investment firm named Ritz Consultancy. Through this firm, he used to promise investors a return of 1.5-1.8% every month.

He used to tell investors that he would invest their money in a risk-free market. Hundreds of investors, including Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor, trusted this and gave money to Ritz Consultancy. When regular returns stopped coming, people complained about it and approached the police on March 15. After which the police started searching for Amber Dalal and arrested him.