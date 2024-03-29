 Ponzi Scheme Accused, Amber Dalal, Travelled 3 States To Evade Arrest
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
Representational Image

Amber Dalal, accused in a massive ponzi scheme, evaded arrest for over 10 days by travelling across states and frequently changing hotels. However, after 12 days, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police apprehended him in Uttarakhand on March 26.

Dalal, a chartered accountant and investment consultant, allegedly swindled hundreds of crores of rupees from over 1,000 investors in and outside India.

Sources revealed that upon the filing of the case against him, Dalal travelled to Gujarat, then Rajasthan, and finally to Uttarakhand. He refrained from using mobile phones and other devices to avoid being traced. Nevertheless, EOW managed to trace and arrest him from a hotel in Uttarakhand. Further, sources disclosed that Dalal's 32 bank accounts have been frozen, and the investigation is ongoing.

The complainants allege that Dalal's son is also involved in the scam. However, no arrests have been made in this regard.

Following the filing of the case, the Mumbai police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Dalal, who avoided air and train travel due to surveillance measures. He predominantly travelled by road until his eventual arrest by the EOW.

Dalal’s fraudulent activities came to light when a group of investors, including a fashion designer, lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police station, alleging non-receipt of promised returns on their investments.

A complainant stated, “The case rests in the hands of decorated cops, and the hopes of thousands of investors are poor, senior citizens, widows; they rely on the officers of high rank. All investors' hopes are alive.”

