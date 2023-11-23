Mumbai: EOW Initiates Action In Oxygen Scam; FIR Registered Against BMC Employees & Contractor | File

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in the Oxygen scam case that occurred during the pandemic. An official stated that the FIR against the individuals involved in this case will be registered by Wednesday night.

EOW files FIR at Nagpada Police Station

EOW officials reportedly went to Nagpada Police Station and registered an FIR, presenting relevant documents related to the case. The EOW will proceed with further investigations into the matter. BMC employees, including contractor Romin Chheda, and some private individuals have been named as accused in this case.

Details of the Scam

According to the filed FIR, BMC had awarded the contract to construct an oxygen-generating plant in a Mumbai hospital and a jumbo COVID center to Chheda. Chheda was supposed to complete the construction within the specified period. However, he allegedly fabricated documents, falsely claiming that the work on the plants was finished in August 2021. Subsequently, late fees were charged for the purported delay, resulting in a financial loss of over Rs 6 crore for the BMC.

Romin Chheda is a politically influential contractor working with the BMC, and his company has been involved in renovation work at Byculla Zoo.