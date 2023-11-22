'Mockery Of Mumbai's Anti-Pollution Norms': Video Shows Garbage Dumper Emitting Thick Black Smoke, BMC Responds After Netizens Hit Out

Garbage dumper vehicle run by the civic body in Mumbai emitting thick black smoke | X/@MNCDFbombay

Mumbai: At a time when the polluted air in Mumbai has become a cause of concern for Mumbaikars with the AQI worsening compared to the previous years, a worrying video has come to the light which showed a garbage dumper vehicle run by the civic body in Mumbai emitting thick black smoke.

The video of the incident went viral and questions were raised over the "fitness" of vehicle. "Garbage dumper is emitting thick black highly pollutant smoke. Does it have an updated PUC certificate as per Motor Vehicles Act?" asked a post on X and rightly so.

Watch: Garbage dumper emitting thick black smoke on a busy road, causing trouble to the commuters.

Making a mockery of your own SOP's in light of Mumbai's depleting Air Quality Index.

Garbage dumper is emitting thick black highly pollutant smoke as seen in the video.

Does it have an updated PUC certificate as per Motor Vehicles Act?#MNCDFcollective@mybmc @IqbalSinghChah2 pic.twitter.com/VmrULPZ44H — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) November 22, 2023

Netizens were in no mood to spare the civic body and expressed strong displeasure at the sight of the vehicle emanating black smoke.

What the hell this is. And they need to cover back side completely

Also they drive very rashly — Ram Bomble (@ram_bomble) November 22, 2023

Am soo sure and 200% sure, this vehicle won’t even have a PUC certificate. They dirty the roads with all the dripping garbage from the trucks and pollute the air with this smoke. Am so sure they must be cutting down on dowse and mixing kerosene in the fuel tanks. — K (@kedarmehendale) November 22, 2023

BMC also had to respond to the video and the civic body said in its post on X, "We regret the inconvenience caused to you. We have requested @MTPHereToHelp to attend this at the earliest."

We regret the inconvenience caused to you. We have requested @MTPHereToHelp to attend this at the earliest. — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 22, 2023

Vehicle pollution a major cause of pollution

Though the Bombay High Court had banned openly carrying the construction debris in Mumbai given the rising air pollution in the maximum city, the menace of pollution by vehicles which violate PUC certification norms is also a huge menace.

Mumbai's pollution woes

Though for a long time, it was Delhi which was in the news for bad air quality, this year Mumbai experienced the perils of worsening air quality as people had to rush to doctors and hospitals, with complaints of respiratory disorders and ailments.

Health experts and doctors advised people and especially elders and children to wear masks while going outside as a precautionary measure. Though the air quality had improved after sudden showers in November, the good work by nature was undone by a number of factors.