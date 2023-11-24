Mumbai EOW Arrests Contractor Romil Chheda Over Alleged Oxygen Plant Scam During Covid-19 Pandemic

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police on Friday arrested a contractor in connection with an alleged fraud in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said.

Contractor Romil Chheda, who was arrested post interrogation, was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo Covid-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work, the official said.

Accused made fake documents

Chheda did not complete the construction of the oxygen plants within the stipulated time. To save the company from paying fine, the accused made fake documents of completion of the plants and submitted them to BMC.

He and some others are accused of causing a loss of Rs6 crore to the BMC, the official informed.