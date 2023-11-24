 Mumbai EOW Arrests Contractor Romil Chheda Over Alleged Oxygen Plant Scam During Covid-19 Pandemic
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai EOW Arrests Contractor Romil Chheda Over Alleged Oxygen Plant Scam During Covid-19 Pandemic

Mumbai EOW Arrests Contractor Romil Chheda Over Alleged Oxygen Plant Scam During Covid-19 Pandemic

Contractor Romil Chheda was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo Covid-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work, an official said.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Friday, November 24, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
article-image

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police on Friday arrested a contractor in connection with an alleged fraud in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said.

Contractor Romil Chheda, who was arrested post interrogation, was given a contract to set up oxygen plants in nine BMC-run hospitals and two jumbo Covid-19 centres despite allegedly not having prior experience of executing such work, the official said.

Accused made fake documents

Chheda did not complete the construction of the oxygen plants within the stipulated time. To save the company from paying fine, the accused made fake documents of completion of the plants and submitted them to BMC.

He and some others are accused of causing a loss of Rs6 crore to the BMC, the official informed.

Read Also
Mumbai EOW Files FIR Against BMC Contractor In ₹60 Crore Oxygen Plant Fraud
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Spent Over ₹4,000 Crore On Covid-19 Work, Reveals RTI

Mumbai: BMC Spent Over ₹4,000 Crore On Covid-19 Work, Reveals RTI

Maratha Reservation: Rift In Maharashtra Cabinet As Vikhe-Patil & Bhujbal Spar Over Quota

Maratha Reservation: Rift In Maharashtra Cabinet As Vikhe-Patil & Bhujbal Spar Over Quota

Mumbai Crime Branch Forms SIT For Deep Dive Into Mahadev Betting & Match-Fixing Scandal

Mumbai Crime Branch Forms SIT For Deep Dive Into Mahadev Betting & Match-Fixing Scandal

RBI Takes Control Of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, Citing Poor Governance; Appoints Administrator &...

RBI Takes Control Of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, Citing Poor Governance; Appoints Administrator &...

Mumbai: BEST Gets 15 New Buses, Including State-Of-The-Art Electric Double-Deckers

Mumbai: BEST Gets 15 New Buses, Including State-Of-The-Art Electric Double-Deckers