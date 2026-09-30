Mumbai Entry Toll Hike From October 1 May Push Up Vegetable, Fruit Prices; Trucks To Pay ₹180

Higher entry tolls for commercial vehicles could add to transportation costs for goods entering Mumbai from across Maharashtra | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: Prices of daily essentials like vegetables, fruits and other commodities are likely to increase in Mumbai as toll charges for heavy commercial vehicles at the city's five entry points have been hiked from October 1 onwards.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has revised toll rates for commercial vehicles entering Mumbai through Vashi (Sion-Panvel Highway), Mulund (LBS Road), Mulund (Eastern Express Highway), Airoli Bridge and Dahisar (Western Express Highway).

Revised Toll Rates From October 1

From October 1, 2026, mini buses and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) will have to pay Rs 90, trucks and buses Rs 180, and heavy motor vehicles Rs 225 per trip. Till now, the rates were Rs 75, Rs 150 and Rs 180, respectively. The rates were last revised in October 2023.

The hike will directly impact vehicles bringing vegetables, fruits and other goods daily from Nashik, Pune and other parts of the state, traders said. The additional cost is likely to be passed on to consumers.

Toll Contract Set To Expire

The five entry points are currently managed by Mumbai Entry Points Ltd, which bagged a 16-year contract in 2010 for Rs 2,100 crore to collect toll and maintain 27 flyovers. The contract is set to expire in 2026.

While commercial vehicle toll has been increased, light motor vehicles were exempted from paying toll in October 2024. After the exemption for cars, the department is facing a revenue loss of about Rs 50 lakh daily, as heavy vehicles contribute more to revenue despite being fewer in number.

Transporters Flag Rising Costs

Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said the toll collection at Mumbai’s entry points has continued for several years and claimed that the project cost has already been recovered. He said the toll should therefore be discontinued.

“It is an extra burden on heavy vehicles, including trucks. With the increase in toll rates and fuel prices already having risen, input costs have increased significantly, adding to inflationary pressure. This additional burden will ultimately be passed on to the common people through an increase in the cost of essential commodities,” Singh said, stressing that like small vehicles, which have been given toll exemptions, similarly heavy vehicles should be given exemption.

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Households Brace For Higher Prices

Meanwhile, a household worker named Jyoti Shringare from Andheri East said, “Vegetable prices have already increased significantly, and with low rainfall affecting the supply, the prices of vegetables and other essential commodities are rising further. For ordinary households like us, this is becoming increasingly difficult to manage. Even 500 grams of vegetables now costs more than Rs 50 in many cases. For a family of four, buying vegetables and other daily essentials at these prices puts a considerable strain on the household budget. If transportation costs and toll charges increase further, the prices of essential commodities are likely to rise even more, making it harder for families like ours to manage their daily expenses.”

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