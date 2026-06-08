 Mumbai Entrepreneur Accidentally Pays ₹15,682 For ₹156 Auto Fare; Here's What The Driver Did Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Entrepreneur Accidentally Pays ₹15,682 For ₹156 Auto Fare; Here's What The Driver Did Next

Mumbai Entrepreneur Accidentally Pays ₹15,682 For ₹156 Auto Fare; Here's What The Driver Did Next

Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver Altaf is being praised online after returning Rs 15,682 that a passenger mistakenly transferred during a rushed morning commute. According to the entrepreneur, the driver remained near the drop-off location until he returned from a client meeting, pointed out the error and refunded the entire amount. He then declined even the original Rs 156 fare.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Mumbai Entrepreneur Accidentally Pays ₹15,682 For ₹156 Auto Fare; Here's What The Driver Did Next

Mumbai: An act of honesty by a Mumbai auto-rickshaw driver has won hearts after an entrepreneur accidentally paid Rs 15,682 instead of Rs 156 for a short ride while rushing to a client meeting at 7 am.

The post was shared on LinkedIn by Shubham Gune, Founder and CEO of Hinglish. He mentioned that he completed the transaction without noticing the error as he was in a hurry. He later went ahead to the meeting, which he described as disappointing. After the meeting ended, he saw the auto driver, identified as Altaf, who had dropped him in the morning, still waiting.

Altaf then informed him about the payment error and, to his surprise, returned the entire amount of Rs 15,682 instead of keeping the fare and refunding only the excess money.

Shubham repeatedly urged Altaf to at least accept the original Rs 156 fare, pointing out that he had waited and may have lost other customers. However, the driver refused and said, "It’s the start of the day for both of us, sir."

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar Auto Driver's Honest Act Touches Hearts As He Returns Passenger's Jewellery Worth...
Mira Bhayandar Auto Driver's Honest Act Touches Hearts As He Returns Passenger's Jewellery Worth...

A week later, the entrepreneur received another surprise when the same client called back and agreed to work with him. Reflecting on the news, he said his thoughts immediately went back to the auto driver: "The man who watched me have my worst morning and decided his job was to make it better."

As a token of gratitude, the entrepreneur later mentioned, "I sent him Rs 500. The fare he wouldn't take, and a token of thanks couldn't price."

Read Also
'I'm Also Someone's Father...': Mumbai Woman Shares Auto Driver’s Safety Message For Female...
'I'm Also Someone's Father...': Mumbai Woman Shares Auto Driver’s Safety Message For Female...

Social Media Reaction

The post received an overwhelming response online, with many users praising the auto driver's honesty and kindness.

Users commented on the viral post and said, "People like Altaf are the reason why we still trust in humanity."

Many users described the story as a reminder that honesty matters even when no one is watching. "Stories like these restore faith in humanity," one comment read, while another user said, "What an amazing lesson to learn."

Another commenter added, "Human blessings are the most powerful possession one can earn," appreciating the driver's selfless gesture.

Follow us on