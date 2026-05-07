Mira Bhayandar Auto Driver's Honest Act Touches Hearts As He Returns Passenger's Jewellery Worth ₹15 Lakh, Gets Felicitated

Mira Bhayandar: Heartwarming news has come to light from Mira Bhayandar, where an honest auto-rickshaw driver returned a bag containing jewellery worth nearly Rs 15 lakh that a passenger accidentally forgot in his auto.

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The post was shared by Mumbai News on X (formerly Twitter), where the driver, identified as Chandrashekar Yadav, was felicitated by the police and Iqbal Mahadik, VBA President of Mira Bhayandar, for his honesty. Visuals also showed officials praising him and felicitating him with a bouquet and a cheque for his honest act.

The incident occurred when a passenger accidentally left behind a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in Yadav's rickshaw. Despite the high value of the ornaments, Yadav honestly returned the bag to its owner with the help of the police.

Recently, Station Manager and his team from Kalyan ensured a passenger's lost belongings were safely returned, setting an example of honesty, integrity and dedication towards duty. A jacket and a bag were spotted near the Head Booking Clerk's office. He then immediately informed the on-duty Deputy Station Manager and found that the bag contained Rs 12,060 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 4 lakhs. With the help of RPF, the passenger was traced and tracked down from Kasara, and the items were handed over after verifying their ownership.

Last year, a rickshaw driver returned a bag filled with gold jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh that a passenger had accidentally left behind on the Vashi–Koparkhairane route. While driving on the Vashi–Juhugaon route, the driver discovered a bag left behind by a passenger, which contained a mangalsutra, four rings, anklets, and other jewellery collectively valued at around Rs 16 lakh. The driver informed the local rickshaw union and the police, and was safely returned to the owner.

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