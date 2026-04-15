'I'm Also Someone's Father...': Mumbai Woman Shares Auto Driver’s Safety Message For Female Passengers; Internet Applauds

A simple auto ride in Mumbai turned into a powerful reminder about empathy and everyday safety after a woman noticed a heartfelt message displayed inside her vehicle. The moment, captured on camera, has now resonated widely online for its reassuring tone and meaningful intent.

Mumbai-based content creator Unnati Devaliya shared a video on Instagram showing a message placed behind an auto-rickshaw driver’s seat. While the ride itself was ordinary, the words written for passengers immediately caught her attention.

The sign read, “I am also someone’s father and brother. Your safety is important to me. Sit down without any worries.”

Positioned clearly for passengers to read, the message appeared to be the driver’s way of creating a sense of comfort, especially for women travelling alone or during late hours.

A moment that changed perspective

The video included an overlay that said, “POV: when you realise not every man is a threat, some are just someone’s safe place.”

The sentiment struck a chord with viewers, many of whom related to the hesitation women often feel while commuting alone in big cities. The brief clip highlighted how small gestures can influence how safe a public space feels.

In urban environments like Mumbai, where millions rely on public transport daily, issues around women’s safety frequently dominate conversations. Against that backdrop, the driver’s thoughtful note stood out as an example of individual responsibility and awareness.

Internet reacts: ‘faith restored’

As the video gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with emotional responses. Several viewers said the gesture restored their faith in everyday kindness.

Many wrote that such actions, though simple, can significantly ease anxiety during solo travel. Others praised the driver for acknowledging women’s concerns and taking a proactive step to make passengers feel secure.

Some users also reflected on how easily people form assumptions based on fear, noting that moments like these help balance caution with trust.