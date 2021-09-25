Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate summons Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab for Tuesday

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab for Tuesday, in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Parab, following which the minsiter on August 31, had sought 14 days time to appear before the agency.

Parab's response to the ED stated, "It may please be appreciated that due to preoccupations scheduled quite earlier, I am required to attend to certain public functions in my capacity as a public servant being a minister in the State of Maharashtra on the appointed date i.e. 31 August, 2021 for my meeting with you. As such, due to already scheduled engagements in the public interest, may I request you to please reschedule the date of my appearance before you on any date after two weeks."

The probe against Parab began days after a viral video clip surfaced in which the Minister can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay.

Parab came under the ambit of ED's probe after Assistant Police Inspector (dismissed) Sachin Vaze, in April, had tried to submit a letter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. In it, he had alleged that the transport minister had asked him to extort Rs 50 crore from a private trust as well as Rs 2 crore each from 50 contractors listed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Later, in the day, Parab had held a press conference and had categorically denied all the allegations.



