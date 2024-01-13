Mumbai: Encroachment Hinders Dahisar River Rejuvenation Project, Only 55% Completed In 2 Years | @AUThackeray

The rejuvenation project of Dahisar River is facing significant impediments due to encroachments along the riverbank. Despite an expected completion date of October 2024, only 55% of the work has been accomplished in the past two years. Civic sources attribute the delay to the intricate task of finding alternative accommodation for eligible slums in the area.

Dahisar River Rejuvenation project

Originating from Tulsi Lake in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and flowing into the Gorai creek, Dahisar River spans 12 km and faces narrowing in certain sections, primarily due to encroachments. Launched in October 2021, the project aims to curb pollutants in the stream through interception and treatment plants, with the civic body allocating Rs. 281.15 crores for the endeavor.

The comprehensive project involves the construction of two sewage treatment plants, laying sewer and stormwater drain lines, building interceptors to prevent sewage discharge, and constructing access roads along the riverbanks. However, the BMC has encountered numerous challenges, particularly related to encroachments near the river.

Eligible huts will receive alternate accommodation

Approximately 872 hutments existed along Dahisar River, with 717 already removed. Retaining walls have been erected on both sides of the riverbank. However, over 100 hutments in Ambawadi, Ekta Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, and Gavthan remain. Civic sources assure that eligible huts will receive alternate accommodation, facilitating the completion of the remaining work within the stipulated timeframe.

Navneesh Vengurlekar, the assistant municipal commissioner of R North ward, was unavailable for comment. The river rejuvenation program is a vital component of the BMC's Brihanmumbai Stormwater Disposal (Brimstowad) project, initiated in 2005 to mitigate flooding risks.