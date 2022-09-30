Mumbai: Elections to 32k cooperative societies to be held as Maharashtra govt to not postpone beyond September 30

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

In a major relief to 32,743 cooperative societies eligible for elections in Maharashtra, the Shinde Fadnavis government, which had postponed the polls due to heavy rains till September 30, has given its go ahead for commencement of the election programme from where it was postponed. The State Cooperative Election Authority on Friday issued a notification asking the district and taluka cooperative election officers to start the process for conducting elections since it was postponed in June.

Of the 32,743 cooperative societies eligible for elections, there are 7620 co-operative societies where the election programme was underway but was postponed till September 30 citing heavy rains in the state. There were 5636 co-operative societies in which the nomination process was going on.

The State Cooperative Election Authority Secretary PL Khandagale in the notification said, ‘’The state government has not issued any fresh order postponing the elections further. Therefore, start the election process from where it was postponed. The other cooperative societies, whose election programme was postponed after the release of the final voters’ list, should submit a revised poll programme for the Authority's consent. After getting the Authority’s approval give wide publicity for the revised election schedule.’’

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the opposition in particular had met CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis with a plea to not postpone the elections citing that in some cases it was to be held for just one post. Cooperative societies include sugar factories, urban cooperative banks and other bodies.

Some cooperative societies had also approached the high court of Judicature of Bombay Bench at Aurangabad which did not grant relief on the circular issued by Maharashtra government on with regard to postponing the elections of cooperative societies due to heavy rain till 30th September 2022.