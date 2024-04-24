Mumbai: Election Commission's C-VIGIL App Receives 245 Complaints Of Model Code Of Conduct Violations |

Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha General Elections has come into effect. The Election Commission has launched a new app called C-VIGIL to register and track complaints of code of conduct violations. EC has claimed that Through this app, 245 complaints have been received in Mumbai Suburban District from March 16 till now.

Action was taken on all these complaints. The District Election Office informed that 135 of these complaints were disposed of within the time limit prescribed by the Election Commission of India. The main objective of the Election Commission of India is to strictly follow the model code of conduct and conduct elections in a peaceful and free atmosphere.

Citizens can directly complain online through this app about inappropriate behavior that violates the code of conduct. The app is expected to accept complaints of violation of rules and act on them in just 100 minutes. In this manner, the election system and the C-vigil cell took action and redressed 135 complaints.

The remaining 183 complaints were disposed of within the time limit.The District Election Office has appealed to citizens to take a picture of the code of conduct anywhere in the district and upload it on the C-Vigil app immediately.

Complaints are received in these following areas of Mumbai suburbs. Andheri East- 16, Andheri West- 8, Anushaktinagar- 7, Bhandup West- 5, Borivali- 13, Chandivali- 26, Charkop- 14, Chembur- 14, Dahisar- 8, Dindoshi- 5, Ghatkopar East- 3, Ghatkopar West - 2, Goregaon- 10, Jogeshwari East- 5, Kalina- 8, Kandivali East- 8, Kurla- 5, Magathane- 24, Malad West- 11, Mankhurd Shivajinagar- 1, Mulund- 16, Bandra East- 7, Bandra West A total of 245 complaints were received from - 8, Versova- 3, Vikhroli- 16, Vileparle- 5.

Apart from that The district election systems are ready to conduct the Lok Sabha general election process smoothly. Additional Divisional Commissioner of Konkan Division and Election Returning Officer of 30-Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Vikas Pansare appealed that the political parties should cooperate with the district administration by following the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

A meeting of registered national and political party representatives was held in the hall of Election Returning Officer under the chairmanship of Election Returning Officer Vikas Pansare to inform about the political parties, rules to be followed by the candidates along with the Lok Sabha General Election .

More than 5500 teams are working round the clock 24x7 in all the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Mumbai Suburban District to ensure strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

District Collector and District Election Officer Rajendra Kshirsagar appealed to the representatives of political parties to cooperate for the smooth and peaceful election process in all the four constituencies of the Lok Sabha .

District Election Officer Shri. Kshirsagar said that the application for election will be started from April 26. Applications will not be accepted on Sundays , second and fourth Saturdays and May 1st holidays.

The application deadline is May 3 and the application will be scrutinized on May 4. Applications can be withdrawn till May 6 . Voting will be held on May 20 and counting on June 4.

Candidates who want to fill the application should know the information to be filled along with the application, along with the required documents. If there is any doubt about this, contact the concerned election decision officer , Mr. Kshirsagar explained.