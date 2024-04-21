Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Election Commission's Notice, Refuses To Remove 'Hindu' And 'Bhavani' From Party Song

ANI

UBT Shivsena, leader Uddhav Thackeray informed the media that election commission of India has sent a notice to him and directed to remove word 'Hindu' and 'Bhavani' from the party's promotional song. Last week, Uddhav had released promotional song. Uddhav Vehemently opposed the notice saying election commission don't dare take action against PM Narendra Modi who had appealed voters to take Name of 'Bajrangbali' and cast vote in the Karnataka elections. Apart from that Amit Shah had also lured Madhya Pradesh voters showing free tour to Ayodhya Ram temple. Uddhav also made it clear that he will fight against notice and will not remove these two words from promotional song.

During the press meeting, Uddhav Showed these two videos of Modi and Shah wherein both of them luring voters.

Uddhav said " I am watching that basic issues in campaigning have been kept aside and baseless issues are being promoted. No one is talking about what PM did in last ten years."

While speaking on ECI notice he said " Bhavani is Kuldevi of entire Maharashtra. She had blessed Shivaji Maharaj. Even, Jai Bhavani and Jai Shivaji is encouraging slogan which is regularly used in Maharashtra during rallies. So what is the problem using it in song."

Uddhav Thackeray Defends 'Hindu' Word In Song, Criticises ECI's Notice

While speaking on Hindu word he said " I am not seeking vote on Hindu religion through song. The Song is also not interpreting to vote on Hindu. It should take action against Modi and Shah first."

Rahul Shewale, Shinde led candidate from South Central Mumbai, termed the action of ECI is proper. He said " ECI is independent body and it must have taken action after finding violation of code of conduct."

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Cabinet minister of Maharashtra said " Mental stability of Uddhav has deteriorated. This is lawful government. If ECI has sent notice then it must be lawful and Uddhav should abide it."

Chitra Wagh Criticises Uddhav Thackeray's Use Of Hindutva

BJP women state president Chitra Wagh said "Uddhav Thackeray has already left the Hindutwa years ago and he should not has right to use it. If ECI is taking action then it must be lawful action."

Uddhav Thackeray launched " Dhag Dhagati Petu de Mashal" a one minute song on last week. The main intention of song was to make people aware about party symbol 'Flaming torch'. Uddhav also wanted to differentiate symbol used by the ECI on EVM machine and it was used by the party earlier. A song also has visuals of late Shivsena Supremo Bal Thackeray holding flaming torch. Song has also visuals of agressive Shivsena workers and Aditya and Uddhav Thackeray.