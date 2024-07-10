Mumbai: Elderly Man Jumps Off 5th Floor Of Mantralaya Over Govt Inaction On Issues Of Potholes & Falling Trees

Mantralaya | File Image

Mumbai: A senior citizen man threatened to jump from the fifth floor of the Mantralaya building on Tuesday evening. According to local police deployed in the Mantralaya premises, they were alerted when people started to cause commotion seeing the man jumping from the 5th floor. As they reached, he had already fallen on the parapet through the window ledger. Police flung into action to rescue the man, while subsequently the Fire Bridge was alerted.

Along with the police, Fire Brigade officers persuaded the man to come down in attempt to calm him. The man is identified as Arvind Patil, a resident of Satara.

During the questioning he expressed his anger and frustration about the work not being done by the Mantralaya officials which prompted him to do so. He wanted the authorities to look into potholes and tree falling matter on the Karad-Chiplun national highway.

Police added that the man was seen loitering, hopelessly, at the premises for the past 4 days. He was coming frequently to Mantralaya to check up with the authorities and despite that it was going unheard, he told the cops.

Patil was taken to Marine Drive police station for counselling and the cops assured him to connect with respective authorities to resolve his concerns and escalate the process for solution. Police have not registered any case in the matter as of Tuesday night.