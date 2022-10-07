e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Eknath Shinde orders reinstatement of MSRTC employees dismissed in connection with attack on Sharad Pawar’s house

The CM's directive came on Friday after he chaired a meeting with the MSRTC officials and senior bureaucrats.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
FPJ
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered to reinstate employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) who were suspended during the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in connection with the alleged attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai. Nearly 118 employees, who were on strike and had marched at Pawar’s residence and allegedly involved in the attack, were dismissed. The CM's directive came on Friday after he chaired a meeting with the MSRTC officials and senior bureaucrats.

The MSRTC employees had gone on strike for almost six months to demand a salary hike and MSRTC’s merger with the state government among other demands. Then, negotiations were held from time to time by the government to end the strike. However, the strike continued even after that.

article-image

Some MSRTC employees allegedly attacked Pawar’s home by pelting stones. Immediately after that the former transport minister Anil Parab made the announcement of the dismissal of 118 employees.

Meanwhile, Shinde also discussed the present financial position of MSRTC and their need for the monthly payment of salary and its contribution towards a provident fund to over 90,000 employees.

article-image

