Mumbai: Eggs, feast, charitable deeds to mark Easter

Mumbai: When Thilomena Joseph makes Easter Eggs at home, the first people she has in mind are her grandchildren. Once she knows she has made enough for their fill, she goes on to make ample ones to be distributed among family and friends. Easter, celebrated today, marks the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion where he dies.

Christians celebrate Easter by distributing easter eggs considered the traditional definition of rebirth and having feasts with family and friends. "Following the death of Jesus on the cross on Good Friday, we believe that the resurrection of Jesus is a way to renew daily hope that we have victory over sin," said Fr. Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay.

Grand celebration with family and friends

"On this day, we make sure to go visit our family and friends and share Easter Eggs. There is a grand celebration planned throughout the day with family and friends. We normally make mutton, chicken and several other dishes," added Joseph.

Easter, the foundation of Christian faith

Easter feast comes after a period of fasting called Lent, in which many churches set aside time for repentance and remembrance. "Easter is a very significant date within Christianity and is the foundation of the Christian faith. Jesus, the Son of God, fulfilled prophecy and through his death, has given the gift of eternal life in heaven to those who believe in his death and resurrection," added Barrett.

Easter Eve resurrection walk in Agripada

On Saturday night, people undertook the Easter Eve Resurrection walk and attended the Easter Vigil Mass. "We have been organising the Resurrection walk on Easter Eve to propagate the resurrection of Jesus. After he died on Good Friday, he rose from the dead," said Cyril Dara, a Christian who organises the walk in the Agripada area. Christians also make it a point of going to places where they can do charitable work. "We go to visit elderly and those who do not have anyone to spend time with," said Savio Joseph.

Celebration continues till next week

Celebrations do not stop with Sunday though. Catholics continue their celebrations through the week till the Divine Sunday feast. The week is a period of prayers and Novena and is associated with apparitions of Jesus to a Sister after which it started.

The period also marks novenas when people pray and seek forgiveness. "On Easter Sunday night, we again have a spread of various delicacies. These include Duck moile, fugyas varas, mutton khuddi, pork sorpotel, stuffed chicken and moogori," Gleason Barretto, another Christian.