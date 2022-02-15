Mumbai: ED detains one in connection with underworld money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday detained one person in Mumbai in connection with its investigation in a money laundering case related to the underworld.

The ED also conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches are being carried out by the ED at several places against people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on Tuesday.

Sources also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 12:40 PM IST