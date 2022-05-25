Mumbai: ED summons Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Shiv Sena leader and former BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav under FEMA.

IT sleuths had recently identified 36 properties of Jadhav in the first phase of the probe which has now increased to 56 of which 41 properties were provisionally attached under section 132 (9)B of the Income Tax Act.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Worker sustains burns while working on mobile tower

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 10:11 AM IST