Mumbai: Worker sustains burns while working on mobile tower

Mumbai: One person sustained severe burn injuries while two others were hurt after one of them came into contact with a high tension wire in Dharavi while undertaking repairs at an Airtel mobile tower.

A BMC officer said one of them accidentally touched the high tension wire and fell on two others, injuring them. Mehboob, 40, who sustained the burns was shifted to Sion Hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

According to the chief fire brigade officer, “The incident happened between 12 noon and 1 pm. Three of them had climbed the roof of Premnagar hutment. It has been seen that high voltage wire has gone over the hutment.”

Senior police inspector Balwant Patil said that an inquiry has been initiated to check for negligence.

"The owner of the shop is currently out of town and all the workers were hired on a temporary basis. We are checking the paperwork concerned and speaking to workers,” Patil said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:56 AM IST