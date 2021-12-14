Mumbai: ED summons Akola SP in case involving Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the alleged money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, has summoned Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G Shreedhar in connection to the case on December 17.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Shreedhar, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police, Akola confirmed that he has been summoned by the ED and would be appearing before the agency on December 17.

Asked why has he been summoned, Shreedhar said, "he did not know why".

The ED on December 7, had recorded the statement of Sitaram Kunte, the former chief secretary of Maharashtra, who is now the Principal Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he appeared before the agency's Ballard Estate office.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh too had got his statement recorded with the ED on December 03 in connection with the agency's ongoing probe.

The agency apart from probing the alleged money laundering aspect of the case is also looking into the transfer-posting related bribery allegations made by now dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

