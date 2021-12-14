FPJ Legal: Anil Deshmukh or staff never made monetary demands, Sachin Vaze tells Chandiwal Commission

In a new twist to the alleged Rs 100 crore extortion case, suspended cop Sachin Vaze on Tuesday told the state-appointed one member high-level enquiry committee, that neither former home minister Anil Deshmukh nor any of his staff ever made any monetary demand.

He said that he never collected any money even from the city's bar owners or people related to them.

This testimony assumes significance as it could be seen as a "clean chit" for Deshmukh, who is presently in judicial custody after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Vaze and Deshmukh were brought before Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal, who is conducting an enquiry into the allegations made by former top cop Parambir Singh in his letter written to the chief minister. He had claimed that Deshmukh had instructed Vaze to extort over Rs 100 crore per month from the city's bars and restaurants.

The commission has been examining the statements of Vaze and he was being cross-examined by advocate Girish Kulkarni, appearing for Deshmukh.

Upon being asked, Vaze said, "There was no monetary demand made by Deshmukh or any of his staff, ever."

The suspended cop further deposed, "I would like to clarify here that I didn't take any money from any of the bar owners in the city or people related to them."

Notably, on Monday Vaze had claimed that he was reinstated on merits. He had earlier clarified in his testimony that Deshmukh's personal assistant (PA) Sanjeev Palande had never made any monetary demands to him and that he had met him only once for official purposes.

The commission would continue to examine him on December 21.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 02:24 PM IST