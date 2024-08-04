Mumbai: ED Files Complaint Against BMC Ex-engineer In ₹11 Crore Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | File Image

Ten years after he was booked for corruption, the Enforcement Directorate last month filed a prosecution complaint against Girish Pareekh, a former Public Works Department (PWD) engineer, for laundering Rs 10.95 crore.

Pareekh was booked in 2014 by Karjat police for demanding a bribe and accumulating disproportionate assets.

Based on the police allegations, the ED to had initiated a probe in December 2014. Now the agency has filed prosecution complaint against Pareekh and his family members and shell companies used to launder funds.

The ED has claimed that Pareekh has amassed huge assets which are disproportionate to the tune of Rs4.44 crore to their legal sources of income. Besides, the agency claimed that “Pareekh incorporated firms and companies in the names of his family members and by using fake business profile of those firms and companies, he converted his illegally earned cash and cheques from illegal sources into purported genuine income of these firms and companies amounting to Rs6.50 crores”.

Thus, the agency claimed that Pareekh generated Rs10.95 crore, which the agency has said was nothing but proceeds of crime.