Kolkata: Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Questioned By Enforcement Directorate Over Ration Distribution Scam

Actress Rituparna Sengupta | X

Kolkata: Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta on Wednesday was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a ration distribution scam.

Her accountant had also visited the central agency’s office with documents.

After being probed for over five hours Rituparna said that she was asked to meet the central agency officials with a few documents which she had submitted.

“The ED officials are happy with me that I have cooperated. The documents which they have asked for I have submitted. Rest of the part is between the agency and me which I cannot say in public,” said Rituparna.

The ED had summoned the actor on June 5 but Rituparna, being in the USA for personal reasons, had requested time from the central agency officers.

According to ED sources, the central sleuths wanted to verify sources of certain transactions made in her bank account.

It can be recalled that five years back the Bengali actor visited ED office when she was summoned by the central agency over her alleged connection with Rosevalley chit fund scam.

Notably, several heavyweight Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including former state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, former Bangaon mayor Shankar Adhya and local strongman Sheikh Shahjahan, and businessman Bakibur Rahman, have been arrested in connection with the multi crore ration distribution scam.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shankar Ghosh said, “Rituparna Sengupta is a very popular Bengali actor. The central agency must have found something for which she is summoned.”

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh added, “Rituparna Sengupta is an actor and has no connection with TMC for which whatever will be said will be done by her lawyer.”